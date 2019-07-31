|
Tobin, Nancy C. Nancy C. Tobin nee Hoffman, 80. Beloved wife of Norman Tobin. Loving mother of Lisa (Mark) Brand and the late Steven H. Tobin. Proud grandmother and the loves of her life of Abby, Lexi and Hannah. Dear sister of Marcia (the late Sol) Lerner. Service Thursday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals,195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd (one block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. Memorials in her memory to Center for Enriched Living, 280 Saunders Rd, Riverwoods, IL 60015, www.centerforenrichedliving.org or Clearbrook, 1835 W. Central Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005, www.clearbrook.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 31, 2019