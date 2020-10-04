Rose , Nancy Bogue
Nancy Bogue Rose died September 11th, 2020 after a long struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. Born December 23rd, 1934 to Jesse Clarence Bogue and Mary Elizbeth Bogue (nee Stewart) in St. Louis, Missouri, she was raised in Queens, NY and Des Plaines, IL attending Maine Township High School. At age 16 she accepted a full scholarship for early enrollment at the University of Chicago, receiving her undergraduate degree in 1954. She later continued her education there, and was pursuing a second degree in Mathematics, until her marriage to Don Rose in 1959. A longtime resident of the Hyde Park-Kenwood area, she raised her son, Max and daughter, Sara in their Madison Park home, which she maintained until her divorce in 1987. She moved in 1989 to Lincoln Square, which remained her home until her passing. Nancy was a lifelong fiber artist, and was engaged in weaving, dyeing and spinning until late in life. She traveled the country attending workshops and conferences in pursuit of her art. She was also an early entrant into the home computing world, teaching herself to program, often in conjunction with her weaving endeavors. The dogged, methodical pursuit of her passions which she modeled for her family are an enduring legacy to her memory. She is survived by her son Max (Rebecca), her daughter Sara (Todd), and her grandsons Asa Kowals-Rose and Jesse Kowals-Rose. Donations in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood.
