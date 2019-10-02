Home

Andersen Morgan Funeral Home - Chicago
3234 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 235-0770
Nancy Webb
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
6135 S. Austin
Nancy B. Webb


1953 - 2019
Webb, Nancy B. nee Bowler, age 65. Loving wife of Dennis; beloved mother of Tim (Chelsea) and Greg (Angie); fond grandmother of Patrick Rowe, Mackenzie, Madison, Ella Rowe, Greg, Jr. and the late Nevaleane, Nolan and Greyson; dear sister of Janet (Robert) Lavaty, Kenneth (Sheila), Cathy (Robert) Sandrik, Laura (Jim) Handler, and the late Patrick (Lillie (Michael) Mongello); sister-in-law of Patricia Harris and Cheryl (Dave) Howell; aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; best friend of Linda (Tony) Jania. Nancy was a teacher at St. Symphorosa for 25 years, referee, umpire and tie dye aficionado. Memorial Mass Saturday, October 12, 9:30 a.m. at St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2019
