Halper, Nancy A.
Nancy A. Halper, nee Conwell. Age 90. Passed away peacefully on Sunday. Beloved Wife of the late John. Nancy was preceded in death by her 8 brothers and sisters. She will be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a member of St. Rene Senior Club, St. Rene Altar and Rosary Society and the Garfield Ridge Seniors. Visitation Tuesday from 4 PM to 8 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation Wednesday from 10:30 AM until time of prayers at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Mass 12 noon at St. Rene Goupil Church. Cremation private. Condolences may be sent to Nancy's family on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com
