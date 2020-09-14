1/
Nancy A. Halper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Halper, Nancy A.

Nancy A. Halper, nee Conwell. Age 90. Passed away peacefully on Sunday. Beloved Wife of the late John. Nancy was preceded in death by her 8 brothers and sisters. She will be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a member of St. Rene Senior Club, St. Rene Altar and Rosary Society and the Garfield Ridge Seniors. Visitation Tuesday from 4 PM to 8 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation Wednesday from 10:30 AM until time of prayers at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Mass 12 noon at St. Rene Goupil Church. Cremation private. Condolences may be sent to Nancy's family on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Rene Goupil Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved