Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Nancy A. Gaffney


1944 - 2019
Gaffney, Nancy A. nee Sojka, 74 of Arlington Heights. Loving mother of Susan M. Gaffney and Keith Gaffney; devoted grandmother of Nicholas Gaffney and Blake Gaffney and beloved partner of 28 years of Roger Horch. Memorial Visitation Saturday, August, 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd. (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . Funeral Information and condolences (847) 253-0168 or www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 9, 2019
