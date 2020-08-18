Stocking, Nancietta Lillian Clara
On Thursday, August 8th, 2020, Nancietta Lillian Clara Stocking, went home to heaven. Nancietta was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 5th, 1940 and attended Lakeview Highschool where she graduated in 1958. She went on to attend Northeastern Illinois where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in elementary education. Nancietta was a highly respected kindergarten and 1st grade teacher. She worked at the Lincoln Elementary School in Chicago for 40 years. She served in various leadership roles in Delta Kappa Gamma throughout her career and continued to serve even after her retirement.
Nancietta was also a long-standing member of the Addison Street Community Church where she served for many years as a Sunday school teacher, a deaconess, and in women's ministries.
Nancietta Butenuth married Marvin Stocking on August 18, 1964. Marvin preceded her in death in 1992. Nancietta was also preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Nancietta Butenuth. She will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her brothers, George & Irene Butenuth and Timothy & Karen Butenuth, her nieces and nephews, Kathy (Brozack)Cammack, Jonathan & Karen Butenuth, Timothy Butenuth Jr., Belinda & Wayne Wagner, Cherie and Bobby Younger. Her six great nieces and nephews will particularly miss all the cards and postcards she sent over the years.
The visitation will be held Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, from 4:00 -7:00 pm, at Benson Family Funeral Home at 3224 W. Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618. A graveside service will be held on August 20th in Lawton, MI, at the Oak Grove Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
