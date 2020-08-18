1/
Nancietta Lillian Clara Stocking
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stocking, Nancietta Lillian Clara

On Thursday, August 8th, 2020, Nancietta Lillian Clara Stocking, went home to heaven. Nancietta was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 5th, 1940 and attended Lakeview Highschool where she graduated in 1958. She went on to attend Northeastern Illinois where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in elementary education. Nancietta was a highly respected kindergarten and 1st grade teacher. She worked at the Lincoln Elementary School in Chicago for 40 years. She served in various leadership roles in Delta Kappa Gamma throughout her career and continued to serve even after her retirement.

Nancietta was also a long-standing member of the Addison Street Community Church where she served for many years as a Sunday school teacher, a deaconess, and in women's ministries.

Nancietta Butenuth married Marvin Stocking on August 18, 1964. Marvin preceded her in death in 1992. Nancietta was also preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Nancietta Butenuth. She will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her brothers, George & Irene Butenuth and Timothy & Karen Butenuth, her nieces and nephews, Kathy (Brozack)Cammack, Jonathan & Karen Butenuth, Timothy Butenuth Jr., Belinda & Wayne Wagner, Cherie and Bobby Younger. Her six great nieces and nephews will particularly miss all the cards and postcards she sent over the years.

The visitation will be held Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, from 4:00 -7:00 pm, at Benson Family Funeral Home at 3224 W. Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618. A graveside service will be held on August 20th in Lawton, MI, at the Oak Grove Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Family Funeral Home
3224 W Montrose Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
773-478-5800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved