Nancie L. Miller nee Lewis, 88. Beloved wife of the late Russell G. Miller, for over 60 years. Loving mother of Lael (Connie) Miller and Diane (Michael) Jaskula. Proud grandmother of James Miller. Sister-in-law of Patricia (Harvey) Iglarsh. Dear sister of the late Betty Zoldan and Martin Lewis. Fond aunt of several nieces and nephews and a loving cousin to many. Private graveside service Friday, 12 noon at Westlawn Cemetery in Norridge. The service will be livestreamed at www.chicagojewishfunerals.com and a recording of the service will also be available to view (approximately 2 hours after the scheduled service time) on the funeral home website as well. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz.org, or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 213 West Institute Place, Suite 302, Chicago, IL 60610 www.komenchicago.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 4, 2020.