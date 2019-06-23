Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Nance Dulaj
1930 - 2019
Nance Dulaj Obituary
Dulaj, Nance L. Loving mother of George (Carol), late Gloria, Glen Dulaj; cherished sister of Stan Koper; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; proud daughter of the late John and Anastasia Koper. Nance was born in Chicago in 1930. Her parents originally came from a region in Poland that makes them known as Highlanders. As a 7 year old, Nance and her mother were visiting Poland when their trip was cut short. An urgent message arrived from dad telling mom, "Very important. Something is brewing. Make arrangements to return right away." Nance would learn they were on the last ship out of Poland before World War II began. Visitation Monday, June 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL. Service at 7:00 p.m. Interment Private. www.sheehyfh.com. 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 23, 2019
