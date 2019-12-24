|
Murphy, George Patrick Age 61, of Skokie. It is with great sadness that we announce his passing after a 14-month courageous battle with brain cancer. He passed away after a day spent with family and friends. Loving, supportive and thoughtful husband of Jill (nee Juhlin). Loving, devoted and proud father of Theresa Elizabeth and Rebecca Ann. Cherished son of the late George Gathof and Helen (nee Harrington) Murphy. Beloved and devoted eldest brother of Mary Beth (Bob) Mikelson, John (Vicky) Murphy, Barb (Peter) Deri, Susan (Seamus) Reid, Patty (Terry) McTague, and Peggy (Adam) Luchowski. Dear brother-in-law to Tina, Amy, Michael and Jennifer Juhlin. Proud and beloved uncle of Kristin and Erick Mikelson, Sara, Bridget, Katie and Colleen Murphy, Christopher and Alli Deri, Siobhan, Fiona and Seamus Reid, Sean, Brian and Eileen McTague, and Megan and Wendy Luchowski, Jason, Fawna, Christopher and Clayton Demma, Rhiannon and Ryleigh Yalowitz. Proud great-uncle to Justice and Jade Taylor, Lara and Lincoln Demma, and Julian Taylor Demma. Dear son-in-law to Betty, Sandi and the late Wayne Juhlin. Honored to be Godfather of Lauren Girard Forster, Kristin Mikelson, Fiona Reid and Eileen McTague. Fond nephew and cherished cousin to many in Illinois, Florida, Texas, Ohio and London. Gathered and kept many, many kind, generous and wonderful friends from growing up in Roger's Park, working at St. Francis Hospital during college, Skiing and Biking, Basketball and Volleyball, and Work. Dedicated 39-plus year employee of Abbott/ TAP/ Abbvie. Attended St. Jerome's Grammar School, Gordon Tech High School, and University of Chicago where he earned a degree in Chemistry. He strove to live his life according to the Boy Scout Oath, "to help other people at all times; to keep himself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight" Throughout his life, he enjoyed reading, traveling, skiing, playing sports and, most importantly, spending cherished time with family and friends. He was a loving husband, amazing father, devoted brother and uncle, loyal friend who was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday, December 28, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Church, 9248 North Lawndale Avenue, Evanston, IL 60203. Interment private. Donations may be made the Les Turner ALS foundation (5550 W. Touhy Avenue, Suite 302, Skokie, IL or online at lesturnerals.org), a charity that was close to his heart; or the Glioblastoma Foundation, (GlioblastomaFoundation.org), which focuses on developing Glioblastoma drug therapy. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 24, 2019