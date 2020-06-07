Mladenko "Mike" Marijan
Marijan, Mladenko "Mike" Beloved Husband of Iva (nee Budimir); loving father of Ante (Amanda) and Luka (Sandra) Marijan; Dragi Dida of Valentina, Presley, Ava and Luka Jr.; dear brother of 3 sisters and 3 brothers; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. A private visitation with family will be held at Michael Coletta Sons in Bridgeport on Tuesday, June 9th; Mass 12 noon at St. Jerome Croatia Church. Interment private. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
Michael Coletta Sons
JUN
9
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
St. Jerome Croatia Church.
