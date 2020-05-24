Levy, Mitchell J.
Beloved husband of Sheila (Kornit) Levy; son of the late Mary (Levy) Iannotti; brother to the late Ira; devoted father to Allison Bykowski, Eric; loving grandfather to Abby, Alexa, Peyton, Mason, JT; and proud great-grandfather to Chance. He passed away quietly in sleep at home. Forever in our hearts. May he rest In peace.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.