Mitchell J. Levy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mitchell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Levy, Mitchell J.

Beloved husband of Sheila (Kornit) Levy; son of the late Mary (Levy) Iannotti; brother to the late Ira; devoted father to Allison Bykowski, Eric; loving grandfather to Abby, Alexa, Peyton, Mason, JT; and proud great-grandfather to Chance. He passed away quietly in sleep at home. Forever in our hearts. May he rest In peace.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved