Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Dalcy,
302 N. Green St.,
Chicago, IL
Canoff, Mitchell N. Mitchell N. Canoff was born and raised in West Rogers Park. He attended Sullivan High School where he excelled in football. He also attended the University of Illinois where he was a member of Phi Epsilon Pi Fraternity and became involved in the Big Brother Program. After several occupations, he found photography which became a life-long career and passion. Canoff photographed many notable celebrities, had several gallery exhibitions and was a staple at Chicago social events. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley; his father, Jimmy; and brother, Rickey. He is survived by many loving friends who mourn his loss deeply. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or to Big Brother Association. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Dalcy, 302 N. Green St., Chicago, IL 60607.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 17, 2019
