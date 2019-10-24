|
|
Freckman, Minnetta H. (nee Pearson) Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Louis F., Jr.; loving mother of Louis III and William G. (Melody) Freckman; dear grandmother of Eric (Jennifer), Melissa (Brian) Hill and Brian; proud great-grandmother of Olivia, Josiah, Cade and Kaylee Freckman, Maggie, Sammie and Tate Hill; special grandma to Deandre and Mahogany. The family would like to thank Lisa, Amanda and Jackie along with the Franciscan Village staff for the wonderful care given to her during her illness. In lieu of flowers, please give something to a needy child. Visitation Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m., at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (Corner of Lorel). Interment Evergreen Cemetery. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 24, 2019