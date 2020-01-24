|
|
Zipp, Minna Minna Zipp, nee Hillinger, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Irving. Loving mother of Phyllis (Reno) Delrosario and Arlene (Daniel) Chambers. Proud grandmother of David (Michelle) Delrosario, Micah (Laura) Chambers, Jessica Chambers, Derek Delrosario and Drew Delrosario. Cherished great grandmother of Isabelle Delrosario, Alexander Chambers and Ryan Stewart. Predeceased by 5 brothers and sisters. Service Monday 12 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in may be made in her name to , 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601, , Hadassah Chicago North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassh.org or , 100 Tri-State International, Suite 125, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 24, 2020