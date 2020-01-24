Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 N. Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minna Zipp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minna Zipp

Add a Memory
Minna Zipp Obituary
Zipp, Minna Minna Zipp, nee Hillinger, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Irving. Loving mother of Phyllis (Reno) Delrosario and Arlene (Daniel) Chambers. Proud grandmother of David (Michelle) Delrosario, Micah (Laura) Chambers, Jessica Chambers, Derek Delrosario and Drew Delrosario. Cherished great grandmother of Isabelle Delrosario, Alexander Chambers and Ryan Stewart. Predeceased by 5 brothers and sisters. Service Monday 12 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in may be made in her name to , 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601, , Hadassah Chicago North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassh.org or , 100 Tri-State International, Suite 125, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now