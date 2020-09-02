Corn, Milton W.
Milton W. Corn, 91. Beloved father of Steven (Doris) Corn and the late Susan Corn; treasured brother of Zalman (Karen) Usiskin and the late Charles Usiskin; will be deeply missed by many long-term dear friends. Milton was a proud Korean War veteran and was active in several veteran's organizations. Out of necessity, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org
. For info: 847-256-5700.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com