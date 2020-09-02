1/
Milton W. Corn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corn, Milton W.

Milton W. Corn, 91. Beloved father of Steven (Doris) Corn and the late Susan Corn; treasured brother of Zalman (Karen) Usiskin and the late Charles Usiskin; will be deeply missed by many long-term dear friends. Milton was a proud Korean War veteran and was active in several veteran's organizations. Out of necessity, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org. For info: 847-256-5700.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved