Strazzante, Mildred "Susie" (nee Suzukovich) Age 100, lifelong resident of the East Side, passed away on April 16, 2019. Lifelong loyal Chicago Cubs fan. Susie always brought smiles and laughter to those around her. She loved her family and will surely be missed. Dear daughter of the late Steven and late Helen Suzukovich; dearest sister of late Ann Izzi, late Stella Suzukovich, late Eva Stahl, late Mary (late Jack) Gobac, late Nicholas Suzukovich and late Eli Suzukovich; fond aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Susie was a retired employee of General Mills. Member of the Church Circle of Serbian Sisters. Funeral services Friday, April 19, 2019, DIRECTLY at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 186th and Stony Island, Lansing, IL where Mildred will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. Entombment Oak Hill Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago, IL. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 18, 2019