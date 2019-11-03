Home

Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Presbyterian Church
116 Barrypoint Road
Riverside, IL
View Map
Mildred Slapansky Obituary
Slapansky, Mildred A. "Millie" (nee Formanek) Age 101, of Yarmouth, MA, formerly of North Riverside. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph; loving mother of Mary Beth (Kevin) Ryan; cherished grandmother of Kate and Brendan Ryan; dear sister of the late Vincent (late Antoinette), late George (late Rose), late Julia (late Joseph) Smith; and sister-in-law of the late Rosemary (late Bob) Koeppe. Visitation Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers, 10:30 a.m. at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 116 Barrypoint Road, Riverside. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 3, 2019
