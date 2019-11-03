|
Slapansky, Mildred A. "Millie" (nee Formanek) Age 101, of Yarmouth, MA, formerly of North Riverside. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph; loving mother of Mary Beth (Kevin) Ryan; cherished grandmother of Kate and Brendan Ryan; dear sister of the late Vincent (late Antoinette), late George (late Rose), late Julia (late Joseph) Smith; and sister-in-law of the late Rosemary (late Bob) Koeppe. Visitation Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers, 10:30 a.m. at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 116 Barrypoint Road, Riverside. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 3, 2019