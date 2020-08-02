1/
Mildred Ratkovich
1928 - 2020
Ratkovich, Mildred Mildred Ratkovich, nee Evans, age 91, of Carol Stream and formerly of Crete. Beloved wife for nearly 49 years to the late Steve Ratkovich. Devoted daughter of the late Mike & late Bessie Evans. Loving mother of Cynthia (Ted) Bronson III and the late Betsy Diane Ratkovich. Cherished grandmother of Nicole Alexandra (Aki Nishimura-Gasparian) and Theodore Lawrence Bronson IV. Fond cousin of the late Nickola (late Andja) Ivancevich, late Petar (late Milkica) Ivancevich, Ljubica (Tomo) Jeknich, the late George (late Phyllis) Legino, the late Dane (Seka) Ivancevich. Dear sister-in-law to the late Daniel (late Helen), the late Peter (Janice), George (late Linda), Mildred (late Melvin), the late Violet (late George), Sophie (Pete) and the late Robert Ratkovich. Dearest niece of the late John Ivancevich and aunt of many nieces & nephews. Mildred was a member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in Lansing, IL and was the secretary & a member of the Serbian Seniors Club. She served as president of St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church in Bellwood, IL and president of Princess Zorka Circle of Sisters in Lansing, IL. Services and burial will be private at St. Sava Monastery Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Mildred may be made to St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 1500 186th St., Lansing, IL 60438. For information and to sign the guestbook, visit hultgrenfh.com 630-668-0027. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
9 entries
July 31, 2020
Rest in peace my dear sister.
Love You, Miss you
Janice Ratkovich
July 31, 2020
Dear Bronson family, I am just in tears watching the most wonderful tribute video to your mom which shows the many years of love, caring and grace that was all a part of your beautiful, caring, and loving family. I am so sorry for the loss of your mom. She was always such a great, positive, caring support for me. I will miss her so much. Cynthia, you were truely the best daughter that I have ever had the blessing to see. You took such great care of your mom! She is now your angel in heaven watching over all of you. Sending my thoughts, prayers and love to you all during this time and always, Susan O'Brien


Susan O'Brien
Friend
July 30, 2020
Dear Cindy and family, we are all deeply saddened to hear of Tetka Milka's passing. May her memory be eternal.
Vesna (Jeknich), Mike, Danijela & Maja Kaurin
Family
July 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 29, 2020
Be peaceful now, dear Aunt Millie. ❤
Joan Cain
Family
July 29, 2020
Cindy, Ted, Nicole (& Aki) and Teddy , we are very sorry for your loss and saddened by the passing of Tetka +Milka. She definitely had an infectious laugh, some great stories and unforgettable Thanksgiving dinners.
Mimi, Zoran, Della & Danica Jerkan
Family
July 29, 2020
We are so sad to hear of the passing of Tetka Milka. She was a lovely woman who had an infectious laugh and was always happy to see you. Sending our condolences to Cindy and her family. We are very sorry for your loss. She will be missed.
Vida, Steven, Sophia & Matthew Tuch
Family
July 29, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to Cindy and her family. Teta Millie was a very kind person, she will never be forgotten.
Milka and Smilja Ivancevic
Family
