1/
Mildred M. Galateo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Galateo, Mildred M.

Mildred M. Galateo nee Cannella, age 94, beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Galateo. Founders of Kenwood Liquors. Loving mother of Thomas (Cecilia) Galateo and JoAnn (Tim) Dixon. Dear grandmother of Larry (Wendy) Galateo, Christopher Dixon, Geoff (Julie) Dixon, Jonathan (Katherine) Dixon, Amy (Anthony) Caronchi, Mikey (Jennifer) Dixon, Mia (Dave) Channell and Thomas Galateo Jr.. Great grandmother of 14. Fond sister of Sam and Pete Cannella, Anne Amelio, and Gracie Scalise. Also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Ave. Darien. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private funeral mass will be held. Entombment Queen of Heaven Christ the King Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Shriners Hospital for Children would be appreciated. For funeral info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved