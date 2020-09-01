Galateo, Mildred M.
Mildred M. Galateo nee Cannella, age 94, beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Galateo. Founders of Kenwood Liquors. Loving mother of Thomas (Cecilia) Galateo and JoAnn (Tim) Dixon. Dear grandmother of Larry (Wendy) Galateo, Christopher Dixon, Geoff (Julie) Dixon, Jonathan (Katherine) Dixon, Amy (Anthony) Caronchi, Mikey (Jennifer) Dixon, Mia (Dave) Channell and Thomas Galateo Jr.. Great grandmother of 14. Fond sister of Sam and Pete Cannella, Anne Amelio, and Gracie Scalise. Also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Ave. Darien. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private funeral mass will be held. Entombment Queen of Heaven Christ the King Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or Shriners Hospital for Children
would be appreciated. For funeral info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
