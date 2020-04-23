Frank, Mildred Mildred Frank nee Ruzich, 94. Beloved wife of the late Reuben. Loving mother of Aaron (Juliet) Frank and Elizabeth (Lawrence Lance) Frank. Dear grandmother of Reuben, Reginald, Roland, Frank and Zoe. Cherished sister of Marjorie (Jim) Abel and the late Steven Ruzich. In order to keep everyone healthy and safe all services and shiva will be private. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Grove of Glenview, 1421 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, IL 60025. www.glenviewparks.org/thegrove/ Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2020.