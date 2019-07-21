Home

Services
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
7373 N. Caldwell Ave.
Niles, IL
Mihalis Vassos Obituary
Vassos, Mihalis "Mike" Age 57, passed away on July 14, 2019. Beloved son of Eugenia (nee Lillis) and the late George Vassos; dear brother of Theodora (Demos) Bourlokas, Tasos G., and the late John Vassos; fond uncle of Kalliope (John) Lakhani, Jenny and Georgia Vitzileos, and Peter Bourlokas; great-uncle of Nick, Terrie, Cristian, Jonathan, Danielle and Dimitrios. Visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 W. Talcott Rd., Park Ridge. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 N. Caldwell Ave., Niles, IL 60174 for funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. Haralambos Church would be appreciated. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., 847-375-0095.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 21, 2019
