Cruz , Migdalia
Beloved mother and sister Migdalia Cruz, 68 of Evans GA, known as Miggy or Mickie to her loving family and many friends, passed away on October 17, 2020 after a valiant fight with cancer. She was born January 24, 1952 in Cataño, Puerto Rico, spent many years in Chicago, finally settling in the warmth of the south in Florida and Georgia. She remained a lifelong Cubs fan and was overjoyed to see her beloved Cubbies win the World Series in 2016. Migdalia retired in 2014 after proudly serving Albany Steel and Brass, Chicago, IL and Merit Fasteners, Longwood, FL for more than 30 years collectively. She is survived by her daughter, Monica Simpson (Keith), grandchildren Mekai and Mikayla, her sisters Maria Arguinzoni (Francisco), Aida Arnold (James), Joanna Garcia (Francisco), her brother Juan Cruz, and her constant companion, her dog Josie. She is predeceased by her mother, Francisca (Hernandez) and father, Angel Luis and her sister Mary Alduen and brother Angelo Cruz. She was lovingly known as Auntie Miggy to all of her nieces, nephews, and bonus family who were welcomed throughout the years. Memorial service and celebration of life will take place in the Spring 2021 at Mary Hill Cemetery in Niles, IL.
