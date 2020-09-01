1/
Michelle Denise Bausley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bausley , Michelle Denise

Michelle Denise Bausley, age 62 of Bolingbrook, IL formerly of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Advocate Christ Hospital, Oaklawn, IL. She was born June 13, 1958 in Chicago to her loving late mother, Barbara Roberts. Beautiful mom of Sheron, Ricky, Rhonda Kay, Renard (Jami), Randal (Simone), Raymond (Lamesha), and Raven Bausley. Adored Nana of Lauryn, Randall, Ecko, Aero, Zander, Jackson, and Mister. Former spouse Ricky Bausley. Friends and family will meet Thursday, September 3 rd 1:30 PM at Lisle Cemetery, 979 Ogden Ave., Lisle, IL 60532 for Graveside Services. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved