Bausley , Michelle Denise
Michelle Denise Bausley, age 62 of Bolingbrook, IL formerly of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Advocate Christ Hospital, Oaklawn, IL. She was born June 13, 1958 in Chicago to her loving late mother, Barbara Roberts. Beautiful mom of Sheron, Ricky, Rhonda Kay, Renard (Jami), Randal (Simone), Raymond (Lamesha), and Raven Bausley. Adored Nana of Lauryn, Randall, Ecko, Aero, Zander, Jackson, and Mister. Former spouse Ricky Bausley. Friends and family will meet Thursday, September 3 rd 1:30 PM at Lisle Cemetery, 979 Ogden Ave., Lisle, IL 60532 for Graveside Services. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
