Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northlake Funeral Home
140 E. North Ave
Northlake, IL 60164
708-562-0044
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Northlake Funeral Home
140 E. North Ave
Northlake, IL 60164
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle C. Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle C. Martin Obituary
Martin, Michelle C. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Hailey Mack; beloved daughter of Brenda and David Martin; loving sister of Michael Martin; cherished granddaughter of the late Thomas Hicks and the late Emma Lawson, and the late Kathleen and Garcey Martin; loving niece and cousin of many; dear friend of many. Visitation Monday, January 6, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Northlake Funeral Home, 140 E. North Ave., Northlake, IL 60164. Interment, Elm Lawn Cemetery 708-562-0044 or www.northlakefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -