|
|
Martin, Michelle C. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Hailey Mack; beloved daughter of Brenda and David Martin; loving sister of Michael Martin; cherished granddaughter of the late Thomas Hicks and the late Emma Lawson, and the late Kathleen and Garcey Martin; loving niece and cousin of many; dear friend of many. Visitation Monday, January 6, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Northlake Funeral Home, 140 E. North Ave., Northlake, IL 60164. Interment, Elm Lawn Cemetery 708-562-0044 or www.northlakefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020