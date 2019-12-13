|
|
Bibbiano, Michele Ann On December 6, 2019 our most beloved daughter Michele Ann Bibbiano was called home. She was our shining star so unconditionally loved by her parents Mike and Cookie Bibbiano, and devoted sister of Tina (Michael-Dean Chorneyko) and adored by her brother Patrick (Tricia) and her little brother Gino, who always looked up to her. The dearest and precious aunt of Michael and Jack, Joshua, Catherine, Christian, Anna and Grace. Some of Michele's favorite things were: spending time with her family, Louis her dog, all animals, classic cars and guitars, The Smashing Pumpkins, Mickey Mouse, Snoopy, scary movies, and Tattoos. Michele loved telling interesting and funny stories to her family. She will be truly missed and forever in our hearts. She had an amazing life and was an inspiration to all who loved her. She will never be forgotten, and forever loved. Private services were held for Michele. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 13, 2019