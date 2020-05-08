Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Share Michael's life story with friends and family





Age 58, of Bolingbrook, IL, passed away suddenly, Sunday May 3, 2020. Mike was the son of the late Henry Zingen and Barbara (nee Niedballa). Cherished father of Bryan (Keri), Troy and Myranda. Loved grandfather of Jacob and Lily Zingen. Dear brother to Frank (Janet) Zingen and Heinz Zingen. Beloved uncle and friend to many.



Mike was known for his incredible hugs and being a gentle giant who would lend a hand to anyone in need. His greatest love was time spent with family, but he had passions for fishing, animals with a specialty for dogs, legos, movies, music, all things Green Bay Packers, fish tanks, Star Trek and anything sci-fi. He was a collector, and a man of many hobbies. Mike had a comedic driving force and would do anything to get a laugh or make us smile. He would remind us now that "The most wasted of all days, is one without laughter."



Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, a celebration of Mike's life will be scheduled for a later date.



Sign Guest Book at

Zingen, Michael "Mike"Age 58, of Bolingbrook, IL, passed away suddenly, Sunday May 3, 2020. Mike was the son of the late Henry Zingen and Barbara (nee Niedballa). Cherished father of Bryan (Keri), Troy and Myranda. Loved grandfather of Jacob and Lily Zingen. Dear brother to Frank (Janet) Zingen and Heinz Zingen. Beloved uncle and friend to many.Mike was known for his incredible hugs and being a gentle giant who would lend a hand to anyone in need. His greatest love was time spent with family, but he had passions for fishing, animals with a specialty for dogs, legos, movies, music, all things Green Bay Packers, fish tanks, Star Trek and anything sci-fi. He was a collector, and a man of many hobbies. Mike had a comedic driving force and would do anything to get a laugh or make us smile. He would remind us now that "The most wasted of all days, is one without laughter."Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, a celebration of Mike's life will be scheduled for a later date.Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store