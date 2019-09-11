|
Yurkovich, Michael G. "Jonesy" Age 97. Late of Dyer, Indiana, formerly of the East Side. Passed away September 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Vrlich); loving father of Michael (Anna) Yurkovich, late Paul Yurkovich, and Nancy (Edward) Krzesinski; cherished grandfather of Paul Yurkovich, Amy (Mike) Rarity, and Eric Krzesinski; dearest great-grandfather of Molly Rarity and the late Mikey Rarity; dearest brother of the late Robert (Lorraine) Yurkovich, the late Nicholas (late Virginia) Yurkovich, and Ann (late Robert) Adams; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jonesy was a wonderful friend of many. Veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. Mike was a retired employee of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. with over 40 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Boilermakers Union Local #374. Visitation Thursday, September 12, 2019, 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Friday, September 13, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to St. George Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ronald McDonald House - Oak Lawn, Illinois or preferred. For more information, 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 11, 2019