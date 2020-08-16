Worobel, Michael
Michael Worobel, age 92, of Evergreen Park, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Melania (nee Horbal), loving father of Roman (Tracy) Worobel, Myron Worobel and Maria Worobel (Russell) Wojciechowski. His family extended to his grandchildren: Zoe Worobel, Eric Wojciechowski, Hannah Wojciechowski, Alexander Wojciechowski and Zachary Worobel.
Michael immigrated to the United States in 1966 from Poland but he was of Ukrainian heritage. As most immigrants, he came with his family of four seeking a better life. He worked hard in the local steel mills in Chicago and purchased his first home after 3 years. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the OSF Hospice of Little Company of Mary or a local hospice of your choice.
With respect to State of Illinois Guidelines of Phase 4 during this time of COVID-19, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at any time, we ask those attending to please keep one's visit brief to allow all to attend. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Visitation, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Illinois. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com