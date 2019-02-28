Home

Whitver, Michael L. Age 54, after a courageous battle with cancer for four months. Beloved husband and best friend of Debbie; loving father of Michael and Jake Whitver; devoted son of Suzanne (Tom) Heniff and Leslie (Phyllis) Whitver; dear brother of Amy Crowe; loving son-in-law of Crystal Zimmerman; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Funeral Saturday 10:15 a.m. from The Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park to St. Joseph Church. Mass 11:00 a.m. Visitation 8:30-10:00 a.m. Saturday morning only. 33 year employee of SMS Group Mokena Division. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 28, 2019
