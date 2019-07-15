White Jr., Michael Kenneth "Mikey" Passed away suddenly on July 13, 2019. Beloved son of Michael White Sr. and Dawn O'Keefe; loving brother of Kyle, Bridget, and Kyra White; cherished grandson of Thomas and the late Jacquelyn White and Donna and the late Richard O'Keefe; dear nephew of Tom and Nancy White, Nancy and Eddie Flores, Anthony and Debbie Dale. Mikey will be missed dearly by his many cousins, friends and Special Olympians. Since he was eight years old, Mikey was very proud of his many accomplishments with Special Olympics. He also was a proud and notable participant of the Marquette Park Therapeutic Recreation Program. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marquette Park Parent Association would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). Prayers 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Mass Wednesday 9:30 a.m. at St. Symphorosa Church. Cremation private. Condolences may be sent to Mikey's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com, 708-458-0208. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 15, 2019