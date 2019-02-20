Home

Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Michael Weller Obituary
Weller, Michael Thomas Age 63, of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on February 13th, 2019. Michael was the loving father to Lindsay Erazo (nee Weller), Lauren Weller, and Natalee Weller; cherished friend to his former wife of 36 years, Patricia Weller (nee Cody); proud "Tampa" to grandchildren Cody, Shea, Brady, Brynn, Rylie, and Maecyn; dear brother to Arthur Weller, Sr. (Leslie), Larry Weller, and Helen Weller; beloved uncle and cousin to many; and fond friend to his childhood buddies in the Schaumburg area. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Weller, Sr. and Maryan Weller (nee Foy); nephew, Thomas Weller; cousin, Robert Weller; aunts and uncles, Rose and Jack Fortini, Betty and Robert Carmody, Sr., William Weller, Robert Weller, and Donald Weller, as well as other extended family members. Michael was a proud Union Member of Sheet Metal Workers' Local 73 for 35 years. He was a master on the grill, crafted a mean martini, and enjoyed great music. In his retirement, he spent winters in Costa Rica where he made many dear friends. He was always the life of the party and will be deeply missed by all. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Service at 12:00 p.m., at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2019
