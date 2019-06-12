Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
St. Joseph's Church
1747 Lake Ave
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Joseph's Church
1747 Lake Ave
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Turbov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Turbov

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Turbov Obituary
Turbov, Michael Age 63. Beloved husband of Sally; and loving father of Elizabeth and Victoria. Join us in celebrating his life at St. Joseph's Church, 1747 Lake Ave., Wilmette, IL 60091, on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Visitation, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a Memorial Mass to follow at 4:30 p.m. Dinner to follow at Italian Course at Glenview Golf Course, 800 Shermer Rd., Glenview. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Christian Charity, Transportation Fund, 2221 Elmwood Ave., WIlmette, IL 60091.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.