Turbov, Michael Age 63. Beloved husband of Sally; and loving father of Elizabeth and Victoria. Join us in celebrating his life at St. Joseph's Church, 1747 Lake Ave., Wilmette, IL 60091, on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Visitation, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a Memorial Mass to follow at 4:30 p.m. Dinner to follow at Italian Course at Glenview Golf Course, 800 Shermer Rd., Glenview. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Christian Charity, Transportation Fund, 2221 Elmwood Ave., WIlmette, IL 60091.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 12, 2019