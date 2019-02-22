Home

Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Notre Dame de Chicago Church
1334 W. Flournoy St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Michael Tucker Obituary
Tucker, Michael P. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Kispert); devoted father of Jennifer (Ben) Morales and Christopher (Mariel); loving son of Betty Jean and Paul S. (Jean); fond grandfather of Vivienne and Noelle; dear brother of Lynne (Tom) Steele, Thomas, Leigh (Brian) Rusthoven, Paul (Martha) and the late Daniel; dear son-in-law of Mary Lou Kispert; fond brother-in-law of Bill (Linda), Joe (Karen), Mike (Karen), Mary (the late Bruce Dahl), Ruth (Chris) Christensen, Bob, Ron (Amy) Kispert; dear uncle and great-uncle of many; loving companion to granddog, Maggie. Michael was Chief Plumbing Inspector for the City of Chicago Water Dept. and a loyal member of Plumbers Local 130 UA for 33 years. Visitation and Funeral will be Monday, February 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 12:00 noon at Notre Dame de Chicago Church, 1334 W. Flournoy St., Chicago 60607. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greater Chicago Food Depository. Arrangements by Salerno's Galewood Chapels. For info, 773-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 22, 2019
