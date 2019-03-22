Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
8:15 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
Michael Toma Obituary
Toma, Michael John Retired Chicago Police Officer, late of Kimberling City, Missouri, formerly of Chicago Clearing Neighborhood. Beloved Husband of Deborah (nee Conlisk); loving Father of Tim (Bridgett) Toma and Chris (Rich) Wright; proud grandfather of Abygail, Audrey, Aiden, Alexandra Toma and Noah, and Penny and JoJo Wright; fond brother of Dan Toma and the late Glenn Toma; fond brother-in-law of Denise and John Reape, Kevin (Wendy Richards) Conlisk, and the late Brian Conlisk; dear uncle of Samantha Toma, Mitchell Toma, Lindsay Conlisk, and Dana Conlisk. Visitaton Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem), from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Visitation Monday, March 25, 2019, from 8:15 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:15 a.m. at Foran Funeral Home to First Church of the Nazarene for a 10:00 a.m. service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Michael's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2019
