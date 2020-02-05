|
|
Blaul, Michael Thomas Age 66, at peace on January 22. Beloved husband of Denise Branske; loving father of Dylan, Morgan (Jon Paul) Bouchard; loving stepfather of John (Mary Kate) Stanfield; dearest grandfather of Ruby, Jack, Grace and William; dear brother of Carole (the late Daniel) Verling, Debra Ward, Mark (Leslie) and Kathy (Don) Gisseler; also many fond nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial mass Saturday, February 15 10:00 a.m. with a memorial visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. at St. Tarcissus Church, 6020 W. Ardmore. Mike was a retired Chicago Firefighter. 773-625-3444.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 5, 2020