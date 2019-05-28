Serritella, Michael Devoted and adoring husband of 52 years to Elizabeth A. Gregory Serritella. Liz says, "the secret to our long marriage is that we managed not to kill each other." Loving son to the late Gerardo A. Serritella and Lolita Volini Serritella; beloved brother of Gerard "Jerry" (Linda) and the late Virginia Barone; dear brother-in-law of Anthony R. Barone, Sarah (Kenneth) May and Andrew Spencer Gregory; fond uncle of Minerva (Minnie), Judith, Mary Elizabeth (Mamie) Serritella Zinser (Robert), Gregory (Brooke) May and Jillianne May Strus (Mark); and uncle and grand-uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Dear friend of over 30 years to Steven Wilburn and the Wilburn family, Dr. David Smith Oyer, and to Matthew Clarke, Michael's spiritual advisor in later years and the Clarke family. Bosom friend to Nathan Humphrey Mead and his wife, Kerri, both of whom 'extended Michael's prayer circle" and doting surrogate grandfather to the four Mead children, Grace, Ella, Levi and Wesley, to whom Michael was "Papa Michael." Loving friend to Nurse Kathleen Ready, who was devoted to Michael, always fiercely protective and with her abundant mane of red hair was the embodiment of Michael's avenging angel, as she swooped down on anyone who appeared to be picking on Michael or threatening him. Loving friend to care givers Arthur Samson and MaryJane LeTran. Kathy, Arthur, and Mary Jane rounded out Michael's prayer circle and with Elizabeth and Steven formed the fabric of Michael's daily life toward the end. Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 3:00-8:00 p.m. at The Original Rago Brothers Funeral Home, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd. Family and friends to meet for the Funeral Mass Thursday, May 30, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 1633 N. Cleveland (corner of Cleveland and Eugenie) in Old Town, Chicago. Interment Private. For info, 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary