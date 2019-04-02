|
Rudis, Michael W. Age 54, of Lemont, passed awayMarch 31, 2019. Preceded in death by his father, Raymond Rudis; survived by his mother, Mary Beth Rudis; and his siblings, Renee, David (Niloufar), Larry, and Roger. VisitationWednesday, April 3, 2019,from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. atMarkiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois St., Lemont. Funeral servicesThursday, April 4, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home to S.S. Cyril & Methodius Church, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment S.S. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. Funeral Information:(630) 257-6363orwww.markiewiczfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 2, 2019