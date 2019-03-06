|
Ruby, Michael John Age 32, of Orland Park, passed away suddenly on March 2, 2019. Cherished son of Jack and Carol Kenny Ruby; loving brother of Brian, Brett, Blain, Jaime, and Laura; favorite uncle of Juliet, Michael, Caleb, Christian, Kyleigh, Alexis, Nicholas, and Max. Avid Chicago White Sox fan and scratch golfer. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Blake and Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 West 103rd, Oak Lawn, IL. Funeral mass at 10:45 a.m. at St. Michaels Church, 14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Western Golf Association Evans Scholars Foundation.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2019