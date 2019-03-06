Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
For more information about
Michael Ruby
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Michael Church
14327 Highland Ave
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ruby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Ruby


1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Ruby Obituary
Ruby, Michael John Age 32, of Orland Park, passed away suddenly on March 2, 2019. Cherished son of Jack and Carol Kenny Ruby; loving brother of Brian, Brett, Blain, Jaime, and Laura; favorite uncle of Juliet, Michael, Caleb, Christian, Kyleigh, Alexis, Nicholas, and Max. Avid Chicago White Sox fan and scratch golfer. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Blake and Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 West 103rd, Oak Lawn, IL. Funeral mass at 10:45 a.m. at St. Michaels Church, 14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Western Golf Association Evans Scholars Foundation.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now