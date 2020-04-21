Michael Reilly
Reilly, Michael B. Michael B. Reilly, beloved husband of the late Annie nee Durkin, native of Stradone, Co Cavan, Ireland. Devoted father of Desiree, Brendan (Lindsey), and Margaret; cherished grandad of Delilah, Aoife, Ronan, Claire, and Ryan; dear brother of Sean (Eileen), Bartle (the late Betty), Anne (the late Peter) Smith and the late Mary (the late Eddie) Corcoron, Bartle (the late Betty), Matthew (Margaret), and Peggy (the late Peter) McMahon; dear brother-in-law of Sr. Angela, John, Pat, the late Mick (Maureen), Aggie (Tom) Kosikowski, Nuala, Frances (Padraig) Judge; fond uncle and friend to many. Services private with a Memorial Service at a later day. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2020.
