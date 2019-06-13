|
|
Pizza, Michael A. Retired after 30 years with the Chicago Police Department. Served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War. Cherished husband of Michele (nee McMahon); fond father of Mari Bauer Geri (James) Bolin, Lisa (Steve) Boone, Mike (Shari), Donna (Joerg) Schulze, Erica (Todd), and Catherine (Jimmy) Kohl; loving grandfather of 12, Nicholas, Zachary and Shawn Bolin, Stephanie and Seth Boone, Jason (Allison) Pizza, the late Nicole (Jon) Brodzik, Andrew Schulze, Matthew and Connor Lehman, Jessica (Don) Steffan, and Christopher Kohl; gratefully adopted by Geoff (Monica) Kieres; adoring great-grandfather of seven. Avid golfer, volunteer football coach, great but sometimes exasperating neighbor, and firm believer that duct tape fixes anything. Another Italian who lived his life his way. Visitation Friday, June 14, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 12:15 p.m., to St. Juliana Church for Mass at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Triple Negative Cancer Foundation or the Buddy Foundation.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 13, 2019