|
|
Maude, Michael P. Age 65, of Ava, IL passed away suddenly on September 12, 2019. Loving son of Patrick and Patricia Maude; dearest brother of Daniel, Patrick, Scott and Brenda (Dwyer) Maude; stepdad to Rocky and David; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mike was a retired pipefitter from Union 597 that had a strong passion for Harley's, horses, hunting, fishing and his peaceful acres in AVA he called Paradise. He was known for his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. Mike loved LIFE. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Alexander Church at 7025 W. 126th St., Palos Heights, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 24, 2019