Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-9788
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Michael Nowakowski Obituary
Nowakowski, Michael Paul Age 44, suddenly. Most beloved son of Josephine M. (Joseph) Pulido nee Speck and the late Paul Roman; loving brother of Paul; nephew, cousin and friend to many. Memorial Service Monday, December 23, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave. (2 blocks West of Central Ave. at Major), Chicago. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Monday 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info, 773-767-9788. Arrangements by Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 22, 2019
