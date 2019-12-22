|
Nowakowski, Michael Paul Age 44, suddenly. Most beloved son of Josephine M. (Joseph) Pulido nee Speck and the late Paul Roman; loving brother of Paul; nephew, cousin and friend to many. Memorial Service Monday, December 23, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave. (2 blocks West of Central Ave. at Major), Chicago. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Monday 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info, 773-767-9788. Arrangements by Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 22, 2019