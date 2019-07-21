Nardella, Michael J. "Big Mike" 94 years old. Decorated World War II Veteran of the Armored Division under General Patton, and longtime resident of Melrose Park; beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Wilson); devoted father of Michael (Vicky), Frank (Lynn), James "Jim" (JoAnne), and John; loving brother of late Frank, late John "Jack" (late Anita), late Robert "Bob" (late Geraldine "Geri"), and Anita (Frank) Vaccaro; adored grandfather of Christina (Jeremy) Schultz, Frank (Mandi), Anthony, BryAnne (Blaise) Truiett, Lindsay (Kevin) Volk, Alexandra, Lauren, Michael, Arianna, Joshua, Alyssa, Jonna, and Jason; proud great-grandfather of Ryder, Tessa, Maya, Ella, Brayden, Bryse, Stella, Sloan, Maren, Anthony, and Sophia; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews; dear friend and mentor to many. Mike was a retired member of Local Union #134 IBEW, where he worked at the Chicagoland Horse Racing Track for over 40 years. His love in life besides family and friends was the game of hockey. His love of the game started as a young boy in the 1940's with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was fortunate to be a "Stick Boy". He followed the love to coaching youth hockey in the Chicago Area. He was involved with longtime friend, Gene Ubriaco, with many semi-pro, minor league hockey teams such as the Cardinals, Warriors, and ultimately the Chicago Wolves since their inception 25 years ago. His love of the game also filtered to family members with most of the boys participating in the game he loved. Visitation Tuesday 4:00-9:00 p.m. and Wednesday 8:30-9:15 a.m. at Carbonara Funeral Home, 1515 25th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL 60160. Mass Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1101 23rd Avenue, Melrose Park, IL 60160. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For more info, call (708) 343-6161. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 21, 2019