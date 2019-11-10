Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral,
835 N. Oakley Blvd
Chicago, IL
Michael Naliwajko Obituary
Naliwajko, Michael Age 66, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019, survived by his daughter Cherice Campbell; loving brother of Wasil (Kathy) Naliwajko, Nick (Maryellen) Naliwajko, Mary (Arturo) Castro, Sophie Naliwajko, John (Katie) Naliwajko, Lisa (Harry) Radziewicz, Walter (Karen) Naliwajko, the late Peter Naliwajko; Beloved son of the late Nikolaj and Anna Naliwajko; fond uncle, great-uncle, and friend of many. Memorial Service Saturday, November 16, 2019 9:00 a.m. St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, 835 N. Oakley Blvd., Chicago, Ill. 60622.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 10, 2019
