Moriarty, Michael Sullivan Age 33, passed away surrounded by his family on April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Kuber) Moriarty; proud father of Michael Sullivan Moriarty, Jr.; devoted son of Michael, Local 134, and Sharon (nee Sullivan) Moriarty; fond brother of Daniel, Local 399, and Lisa Moriarty; son-in-law of the late Mickey, Retired C.P.D. and Dana Kuber; brother-in-law to Sarah (Ryan) Sutherland, Local 281, and the late Michael L. (Pauline) Doyle, U.S.N.; loving grandson of John, C.F.D., Ellen Moriarty, Noreen, and the late John Sullivan, Local 134; uncle of Mickey Doyle, Mary, Lizzie, and the late Noel; nephew and cousin to many in the Moriarty, Sullivan, Hughes, O'Neil, Lynn, Kuber, Zabers, and Ballay families. Proud Local 399 Union Member. Michael was a fond, loyal friend to so many that will forever be held in our hearts. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation Friday, May 3, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn. Funeral Saturday, May 4, 2019, with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from Blake-Lamb to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In keeping with Michael's loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate to the Gift of Hope so others may live. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.giftofhope.org. For more information, call 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboak.com.