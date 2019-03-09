Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Miselman, Michael David Died on March 8, 2019. Beloved son of the late Reuben Miselman and Frances Migatz. Adored brother of the late Devorah Miselman. Dedicated uncle of H Joshua (Katie Durick) Kotin, Jeremy L (Evan Jacobs) Kotin, Bradley (Barrie Bloom) Levy, Ethan (Erin Coy) Levy, Jeremy Levy, Jonathan (Nina) Grossberg and Samuel Grossberg. Outstanding real estate lawyer with D'Ancona & Pflaum and Seyfarth Shaw LLP, until retirement. Devoted member and director of the Chicago Loop Synagogue. Graveside service Sunday 1:30 PM at Beth-El Cemetery, 2700 Willowdale Road, Portage, IN. A memorial service will be held Monday, 4:45 PM at Chicago Loop Synagogue, 16 S. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60603. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Chicago Loop Synagogue, 16 S. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60603. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 9, 2019
