|
|
Milas, Michael S. Cherished fiancé of Annie Kazmirzak; devoted father of Michelle (fiancé, John Bragg) Colwell and the late Melissa Milas; proud grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of three; beloved brother of Kathleen (Thomas) Petru, Randolph (Yolanda) Milas, and the late John Milas; adored uncle of Kristen Petru, Rebecca Milas, and the late Michael Petru.
Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., in Oak Lawn where Services will take place Thursday at 8:00 p.m. Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00-9:00 p.m. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com. (708) 425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019