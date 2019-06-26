Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
8:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Milas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Milas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Milas Obituary
Milas, Michael S. Cherished fiancé of Annie Kazmirzak; devoted father of Michelle (fiancé, John Bragg) Colwell and the late Melissa Milas; proud grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of three; beloved brother of Kathleen (Thomas) Petru, Randolph (Yolanda) Milas, and the late John Milas; adored uncle of Kristen Petru, Rebecca Milas, and the late Michael Petru.
Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., in Oak Lawn where Services will take place Thursday at 8:00 p.m. Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00-9:00 p.m. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com. (708) 425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now