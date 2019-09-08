Home

Michael Mikicic Obituary
Mikicic, Michael J. Age 68, loving son of Dolores (nee Zembal) and the late John Mikicic; cherished brother of Sue (Greg) Clemons; dearest uncle of John and Ben Clemons; dear cousin and friend to many. Michael was a Salesman at Rizza Cadillac for many years. Visitation Wednesday 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park to St. Julie Billiart Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Michael J. Mikicic Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615, or you can make a gift online at: giving.uchicago.edu/michael-mikicic. Funeral info: 708 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 8, 2019
