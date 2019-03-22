|
Mihas, Michael K. Age 87, of Elmwood Park, Illinois. Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, godfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on the early morning of March 19, 2019. The son of Konstantinos Mihalopolous and Panagiota Barlabas, Michael grew up the third eldest of four children and emigrated from Greece to the United States in 1951. He served proudly in the United States Armed Services. He is survived by his family; his beloved wife of 62 years, Maria (nee Spiliakopoulos) Mihas; his three children, Pamela Georgia (Mihas) Neuner, Penelope (Mihas) Dremonas, and Constantine S. Mihas, and spouses Frank Neuner, James Dremonas, and Elizabeth Mihas; and his eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago. Trisagion Memorial Prayers to be offered at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Family and friends are asked to meet at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 893 Church Rd., Elmhurst, on Monday, March 25, 2019, for services to begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. For info: (773) 889-1700 or salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2019