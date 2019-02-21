|
|
McCarthy, Sr., Michael S. Age 70, of Loves Park, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1948 in Chicago to James And Bernice (Smith) McCarthy. He married Susan Gonzales on July 13, 1968 in Chicago. Survivors include his wife, Susan; children, Rosemary (Billy) Valentin, Carmen (Camarino) Vidal, and Michael (Michelle) McCarthy Jr.; grandchildren, Eli (Michelle), Sabrina (Luis), Joseph, Monica, Melissa, Mario, Rita (Sotero), Delaney, and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Salena, Terin, Isabella, Nathan, Alyssa, Tyler, Rita, Marisol, Lexie, Emril, Alize, Mario Jr., and Jaden; great-great-grandchild, Jace; sister, Darlene (Gary) Runnion; nieces, Michelle and Nikki. Predeceased by his parents and brother, James McCarthy. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 21, 2019